deSIGNer - design job search app

deSIGNer - design job search app mobile app design figma jobsearch jobseeker illustration designer dailyui001 dailyui onboarding app ux
Hi everyone!

Recently I started the Daily UI Design Challenge and my first task was to create a sign up page. I was so passionate about the idea of ​​developing an application for job seekers in design industry, so I decided to design some onboarding screens for this purpose (instead of sign up form itself).

Hope you like it:)

