Young Platform App

YOUNG PLATFORM NOW AVAILABLE 🚀

As Product Designer at Young Platform — I started to work on this project in January 2021. With the team, we started this app from scratch and came across many problems that we had to solve. I think the result is great! It’s always exciting to see your design on the market and users interact with it.

My mission was to design and lead the User Experience and then the User Interface for the entire app.

I spent time to set a design system to provide the major elements that the developers needed: Components, spacings , grids, font styles, colors palette, icons.

My obsession was to have a complete design system consistent across the entire experience.

Available now for iOS and Android. 🙏 Let me know your thoughts!

https://youngplatform.com/en/