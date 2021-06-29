Young Platform App

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
YOUNG PLATFORM NOW AVAILABLE 🚀
As Product Designer at Young Platform — I started to work on this project in January 2021. With the team, we started this app from scratch and came across many problems that we had to solve. I think the result is great! It’s always exciting to see your design on the market and users interact with it.
My mission was to design and lead the User Experience and then the User Interface for the entire app.
I spent time to set a design system to provide the major elements that the developers needed: Components, spacings , grids, font styles, colors palette, icons.
My obsession was to have a complete design system consistent across the entire experience.
Available now for iOS and Android. 🙏 Let me know your thoughts!
https://youngplatform.com/en/