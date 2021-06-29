Prajna (thesightofstars)

Skeptical lady

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
  • Save
Skeptical lady character illustration persona cautious skeptical indian woman bharat vector artwork adobe illustrator india illustration design branding
Download color palette

Persona sketch for D91 Labs' Future of Data Sharing project.

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Welcome 👋🏾

More by Prajna (thesightofstars)

View profile
    • Like