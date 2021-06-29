James Hsi

NOPE Finance - Logo Animation

James Hsi
James Hsi
  • Save
NOPE Finance - Logo Animation brand animation gradient design branding animation 2d after effects solana cryptocurrency illustration motion graphics logo design logodesign logo
Download color palette

NOPE Finance - Logo Animation

Read more about my work here:
NOPE Finance | My Portfolio | Twitter

James Hsi
James Hsi

More by James Hsi

View profile
    • Like