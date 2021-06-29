Prajna (thesightofstars)

Swaggy guy

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
  • Save
Swaggy guy character illustration selfie swagger swaggy guy buff man indian man persona figma vector artwork adobe illustrator india illustration design branding
Download color palette

Persona sketch for D91 Labs' Future of Data Sharing project.

Prajna (thesightofstars)
Prajna (thesightofstars)
Welcome 👋🏾

More by Prajna (thesightofstars)

View profile
    • Like