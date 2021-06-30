🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi, I am working on the redesign of LinkedIn. I am currently experimenting with flows and want to achieve easy and accessible job search functionality and UX, because I believe that for most, it can be very stressful.
I've uploaded a prototype to Uitrial to do an unmoderated usability test. You will help me a lot with data collection if you try to click around and use this prototype. Thanks in advance https://app.uitrial.com/trial/247/linkedin-redesign-experiments