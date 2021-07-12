Storewise - Platform Page

Storewise has a mission to help independent retailers compete and win against the big box stores. We worked with them to develop their brand messaging, identity, and website to clarify their product offer to their customers and partners. Here's what their CEO said about our work with them:

"They captured our hearts."

There are vendors, partners, and then there are organizations who run alongside you, actively helping you to achieve your vision.

This is Bullpen.

I had the pleasure of being referred to Bullpen and Brian Cox earlier this year. We were evaluating 3-4 vendors from around the country to manage our rebrand.

Bullpen won our business, but more importantly, they captured our hearts. They dug-in to really understand the outcome we were trying to deliver for our customers, investors and employees. Before they went pen to paper, they spent countless hours understanding our industry and us. I was really impressed by this genuine effort which showed up in the results.

Bullpen has my permission to share any of the brand assets they created for us.

This is my third experience hiring and working directly with a “brand” agency and Bullpen certainly exceeded my expectations. I would put their creativity, work ethic, and execution against any Silicon Valley or East Coast competitor every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

I look forward to the next time we can work with Bullpen. From what they have built as an organization, I am certain that their best days are ahead of them and for almost any

customer that employs their world-class services.

---

