Food Landing Page for Online Restaurant

Hi There,
This is a landing page concept for an online food restaurant. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thoughts on this. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it
Stay tuned!. More designs coming soon.
I'm available for new projects.
Shoot a mail at
danieltetteh678@gmail.com
Thanks !