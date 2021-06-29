Daniel Tetteh

Food Landing Page for Online Restaurant

Daniel Tetteh
Daniel Tetteh
  • Save
Food Landing Page for Online Restaurant
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a landing page concept for an online food restaurant. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thoughts on this. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it

Stay tuned!. More designs coming soon.

I'm available for new projects.
Shoot a mail at
danieltetteh678@gmail.com

Thanks !

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Daniel Tetteh
Daniel Tetteh
Like