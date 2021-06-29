Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 44: Ecommerce website for Shoes

Day 44: Ecommerce website for Shoes mobileapp mobile uiux uidesign ecommerce landing page web design website dailyuichallenge dailyui illustration web 100 days challenge uxdesign ui challenge ui design ux
Hiii,
"100 Days UI Challenge"
On day 44, I have created a Ecommerce website landing page for Shoes
Hope you like it.
Please let me your feedback on this UI

