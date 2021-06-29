Mason Phillips

Another S

Another S arrow monogram logo
Another first-round outtake. Not the right fit for the brand, but I had fun making it, and isn't that what graphic design is all about? *holds finger to earpiece* Okay, I'm now being told that is not what graphic design is all about.

Rebound of
S is for Scrap
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
