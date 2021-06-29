Blazej Wilczynski

Skeleton Book front and back cover

Skeleton Book front and back cover graphic design logo illustration minimal vector cover book design
Hey! It's cover for my upcoming book called "Skeleton". You can check short story taken from it on www.skeletonbook.pl if you are polish speaking person :)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
