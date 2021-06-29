Benjamin Wu

【Daily UI】― Concept Signup for Blue Origin

I'd like to share with you the concept app screens design for signing up for
Blue Origin🚀🚀

"The design goal is to create a signup page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image."
● #DailyUI | https://www.dailyui.co

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
