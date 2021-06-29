Mish Mash Chocolate Brand Identity

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Mish Mash is a chocolate brand that expands the typical flavor of chocolate in an exciting way. Using bold colors and urban photography it gives a fun and expressive vibe for carefree eating.
Team Members: Elle Keown, Michael Peirce, Christina Song, Kara Bernbeck
- Brochure & Web
My main focus was on web design and creating an experience for the viewer as they explore the Mish Mash page. Using funky 90's inspired patterns and asymmetrical boxes as the buttons gave the site a care-free and fun atmosphere. After all, eating chocolate is supposed to be exciting and full of flavor.