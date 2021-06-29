Kara Bernbeck

Mish Mash Chocolate Brand Identity

Kara Bernbeck
Kara Bernbeck
Hire Me
  • Save
Mish Mash Chocolate Brand Identity brand identity print design web design typography product photography photography package design logo illustration design branding
Mish Mash Chocolate Brand Identity brand identity print design web design typography product photography photography package design logo illustration design branding
Mish Mash Chocolate Brand Identity brand identity print design web design typography product photography photography package design logo illustration design branding
Mish Mash Chocolate Brand Identity brand identity print design web design typography product photography photography package design logo illustration design branding
Download color palette
  1. mishmash7-07.png
  2. mishmash8-08.png
  3. mishmash9-09.png
  4. mishmash10-10.png

Mish Mash is a chocolate brand that expands the typical flavor of chocolate in an exciting way. Using bold colors and urban photography it gives a fun and expressive vibe for carefree eating.

Team Members: Elle Keown, Michael Peirce, Christina Song, Kara Bernbeck

- Brochure & Web
My main focus was on web design and creating an experience for the viewer as they explore the Mish Mash page. Using funky 90's inspired patterns and asymmetrical boxes as the buttons gave the site a care-free and fun atmosphere. After all, eating chocolate is supposed to be exciting and full of flavor. 

Kara Bernbeck
Kara Bernbeck
design, illustration, & typography
Hire Me

More by Kara Bernbeck

View profile
    • Like