Cristina M

Novel - Logo Design Exploration

Cristina M
Cristina M
  • Save
Novel - Logo Design Exploration hireme app logo smart design tech digital graphic design app icon n logo letter brand identity music songs instrumental musical note book identity design brand branding negative space logo logo designer logo design logo
Download color palette

Novel - Logo Design

Novel is an upcoming app to learn music.

Concept Components:
- Book
- Musical Note

Your feedback is appreciated.

Available for New Projects
cristina.hireme@gmail.com

Cristina M
Cristina M

More by Cristina M

View profile
    • Like