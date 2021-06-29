Sales Management Dashboard

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
If you are a businessman selling products you might need to track your order, sales, delivery, etc. for every day now and then. If you can monitor your sales, profit, and expenditure you are favorable for gain your goal in this business. For this Rev can help you here. It can track your order, sales, delivery, expenditure, profit, and other business data you need to know your current situation.
Best of luck.
This landing page is designed in Adobe Xd.
For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on Facebook: facebook.com/munais19