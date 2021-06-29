Adesewa

Daily UI 010- Social share button/icon

Daily UI 010- Social share button/icon mobileapp ui ux userinterface uidesign
Day 10 of the #dailyuichallenge is to design a social share butto/icon and be mindful of the size, placement and imagery. I created a simple share button that fades/dissolves out when clicked on. Its simple, its functional, it gets the job done.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
