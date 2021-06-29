Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Emma Jean
Emma Jean
  • Save
Daily UI :: 012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) vintage furniture e-commerce branding ui design dailyui ux figma
Download color palette

For day 12 I created a unique furniture e-commerce site named "Weapon". I was inspired by my dream desk by Maurice Calka.

#dailyui #dailyuichallenge #vintagefurniture

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Emma Jean
Emma Jean

More by Emma Jean

View profile
    • Like