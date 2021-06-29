Renata Venturini

E-Commerce Agency website, For Avanti

E-Commerce Agency website, For Avanti homepage logo blog illustration website desktop landing e-commerce agency
Avanti is an E-Commerce agency in Southern Brazil. In 2020, we've worked on a digital rebrand process that included updating their visual language and approach to retain and gain new clients.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
