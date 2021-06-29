Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #062 - Workout

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI #062 - Workout ui uidesign dailyui dailyuichallenge challenge workout 062
Download color palette

Daily UI #062
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #062 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Oswald & Roboto
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like