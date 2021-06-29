Young single women and mothers have a hard time looking for rent because of the predatory landlords they could face and the dangers of living independently. Across the United States, sexual harassment cases from landlords and property managers have become an increasing issue for these women. My Safe Stay is an alternative app for women looking for a safe place to rent. Filter places depending on your preferences; search for homes in safe neighborhoods for some peace of mind. Manage your leases through the app, get notifications for your payments, and pay in-app.