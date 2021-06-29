Yaxin Z

Option list redesign

Option list redesign web design saas
Redesigned the option list for better hierarchy

Problem it solved: a lot of users complained the list was confusing. They cannot find the feature they need. By simplifying the options and refreshed the UI a little bit, hierarchy is more clear and users reacted positively about the change.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
