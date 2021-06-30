Travel Community App - Recce

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recce is a community app for travellers to search places and join other travellers anywhere in India with huge functionality not just for solo travellers but also for people who travel in groups.
The visual designs are crafted in such a way that users can explore places and people with ease.
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow us.
Medium Case Study: https://bit.ly/2Tafl6V
Behance: https://bit.ly/2TaXsoz
We are open to new projects:
📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in