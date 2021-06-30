Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Potato Studio

Travel Community App - Recce

The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
Travel Community App - Recce flat minimal profile cards community travel
Recce is a community app for travellers to search places and join other travellers anywhere in India with huge functionality not just for solo travellers but also for people who travel in groups.

The visual designs are crafted in such a way that users can explore places and people with ease.

Medium Case Study: https://bit.ly/2Tafl6V

Behance: https://bit.ly/2TaXsoz

We are open to new projects:

📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
The Potato Studio
The Potato Studio
Everything Design

