maryam rasoulzade

curly girl

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade
  • Save
curly girl app ui logo branding 3d motion graphics animation adobe illustrator love product design character design vector design design graphic design ux character girl vector illustrator
Download color palette

love yourself first!
right?

wish you like it :)

maryam rasoulzade
maryam rasoulzade

More by maryam rasoulzade

View profile
    • Like