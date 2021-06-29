Anastasiya Frost

Charity and donation IOS app

Charity and donation IOS app
This is a charity app concept. The app allows caring people to donate money montly or once for different projects or save projects for future donations.

Browser's story was taken at www.animalwellnessfoundation.org/donate

