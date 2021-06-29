David Hendrikson

Save Alba

Save Alba custom artwork
Custom design to save a dog named Alba. I created this custom piece for Dallas Dog RRR to help cover Alba's veterinary care. Shop for Alba http://dogco.org/alba

Follow me on instagram for more animal saving art! https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
