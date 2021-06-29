Yevdokimov

Westen - Lettering Logo Sketch for YouTube blogger

Westen - Lettering Logo Sketch for YouTube blogger typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
Hello, Dribbblers!
Today we want to share with you one of our lettering logo sketches for awesome YouTube blogger Westen Champlin https://www.youtube.com/c/WestenChamplin

Check our lettering case on Behance ! We appreciate your attention!

Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need lettering logo!

Follow our Behance | Instagram

Аgency passionate about branding and lettering logo design.
