Luciana Bordini

WORKIT. — Website & Brand

Luciana Bordini
Luciana Bordini
  • Save
WORKIT. — Website & Brand agency studio product webdesign website portfolio landing page typography brand branding design ui design
Download color palette

WORKIT. — LA Studio for Digital Brands.

• Website redesign
• New branding
• Development in @Webflow

Los Angeles-based studio focused on producing high-quality video for brands and creates powerful documentaries.

The result shows the personality of the studio and the people who work together and show your works mighty.

🌐 workitfilm.webflow.io

If you have a project, simple or crazy, let's talk! We can bring it to life together.
hello@lucianabordini.work

Luciana Bordini
Luciana Bordini
Like