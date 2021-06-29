WORKIT. — Website & Brand

WORKIT. — LA Studio for Digital Brands.

• Website redesign

• New branding

• Development in @Webflow

—

Los Angeles-based studio focused on producing high-quality video for brands and creates powerful documentaries.

The result shows the personality of the studio and the people who work together and show your works mighty.

🌐 workitfilm.webflow.io

If you have a project, simple or crazy, let's talk! We can bring it to life together.

hello@lucianabordini.work