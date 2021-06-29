Euka Wellness Blog Website

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a glance at the blog website I designed for Euka Wellness! The goal was to make the branding cohesive throughout the pages, and increase the user experience by organizing the content and streamlining the navigation.
Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/euka-wellness
Let's Connect!
Instagram @bsteinerdesign
Twitter @bsteinerdesign
Medium @bsteiner.design