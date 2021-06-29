Shalu Verma

On/Off Switch-015

Shalu Verma
Shalu Verma
  • Save
On/Off Switch-015 task ui uiuxdesign design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Task-015, Created an On/Off Switch with neumorphism effect.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Shalu Verma
Shalu Verma

More by Shalu Verma

View profile
    • Like