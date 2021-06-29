Shamsuddin Ahmed

Combination mark negative space Logo

Combination mark negative space Logo creative logo negative space logo professional logo ui logo design icon logo design business card design flat illustration branding and identity combination mark logo branding
New design concept is about negative space. this logo contains letter B with a bird Shape in negative space. i hope you guys like it.
If you want to hire me.
here is contact info.
WhatsApp: +8801710-043240
E-mail: Shamsuddinahmed6767@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/ShamsuddinSUA

