Chris Robinson

Sailfish - ClinkRoom Custom

Chris Robinson
Chris Robinson
  • Save
Sailfish - ClinkRoom Custom fishing sports branding logo illustration
Download color palette

Dead Fish Tell No Tails! A hat concept for The Clink Room. The Sailfish is the symbol of my oceanside hometown of Boynton Beach, FL. South Florida has a rich history of sport fishing and in its earlier days, pirating. The goal was to combine these two concepts together in the form of a bad ass dad joke. Alas, the Bucko Billfish!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Chris Robinson
Chris Robinson

More by Chris Robinson

View profile
    • Like