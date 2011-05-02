Michael Alexander

Antaboga Tee Design

Antaboga Tee Design illustration bountylist tees design printmaking t-shirt
The B/W design of Antaboga. Printmaking technique on a black T-shirt. Coming soon.

Let me hear your opinion on it ;)

Rebound of
Antaboga
Posted on May 2, 2011
