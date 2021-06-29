Angie Mathot

Daily Art - "Archway II"

Daily Art - "Archway II" nft artist nft art nft crypto dunes moon black blue pink yellow sand desert arches landscape daily art illustration contrast vector illustration vector flat design
Happy new week peeps, leaving you with a piece in my more "classic" style... ✨🦋
Did a few minor corrections.

