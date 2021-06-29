Camplination Animation

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Awesome People!
Happy to share this new animation for Camplination a web app for people who want to plan their next escape to nature. Find Camping spots, beautiful lakes, climbing, and other outdoor activities.
ConvrtX is the fastest growing Tech and Marketing industry, where you tell us the idea and we convert it into design.
We ideate, define, design, develop, and market.
Thanks for watching this short app animation for Camplination.
Let’s connect:
https://dribbble.com/ConvrtX_team
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.