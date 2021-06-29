Nataliya

Jacques Derrida - philosopher

Nataliya
Nataliya
  • Save
Jacques Derrida - philosopher vector graphic illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I am writing a section on poststructuralism and decided to paint portraits of my favorite philosophers 🧡Vector watercolor brushes are used here. The portrait is drawn with lines

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nataliya
Nataliya

More by Nataliya

View profile
    • Like