Zvonimir Juranko

Wallt - Wallet app

Zvonimir Juranko
Zvonimir Juranko
  • Save
Wallt - Wallet app glassmorphism bank card ui design wallet app finance banking
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers!

Wallet app exploration - a dark(er) theme with modern glass effect and quite a few CTA buttons 😀
Any thoughts?

Thank you and don't forget to ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Zvonimir Juranko
Zvonimir Juranko

More by Zvonimir Juranko

View profile
    • Like