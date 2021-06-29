Nature Stained Glass

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I think this was one of the most complex works I´ve done so far, many hours working on the shapes trying to create tha ilussion.
My idea for this project was the cicle of life, the past of time, for that I´ve tried to associate two ideas with it.
On one hand, the cicle of a plant, that start as a seed, that becomes it´s fully self and at the end it remains something of it, as a memory of what it was. Kinda remainds me of a person.
And on the other hand, the daylight, meaning, morning, afternoon and night.