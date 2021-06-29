Nature Stained Glass

I think this was one of the most complex works I´ve done so far, many hours working on the shapes trying to create tha ilussion.

My idea for this project was the cicle of life, the past of time, for that I´ve tried to associate two ideas with it.

On one hand, the cicle of a plant, that start as a seed, that becomes it´s fully self and at the end it remains something of it, as a memory of what it was. Kinda remainds me of a person.

And on the other hand, the daylight, meaning, morning, afternoon and night.