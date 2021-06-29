Camila Grizio

Prendo is a car marketplace where you can pre-qualify for a car loan choosing among thousands of vehicles from the big network of car dealerships that work with MG Group, a well known Argentinian lending company.
My role: Product and brand designer & UX Lead

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
