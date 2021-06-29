David Hendrikson

Make The World Bright

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
  • Save
Make The World Bright puppy graphic puppy art puppy dog art dog design animal design animal art rescue charity art dog branding design vector animals graphic design illustration
Download color palette

"Make the world a brighter place." was created to help save a dog named Moose. He is a puppy left at a city shelter in critical condition after being neglected. Shop this design http://dogco.org/moose

Follow me on instagram for more animal saving art https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like