Idea,

This project can be called my Magnum opus in the field of web design. It was originally planned as another project to consolidate my knowledge of typography, color theory and accents. But soon, after going through several ideas, the very one crept into my head, after which this project became special for me. It sounds like "create a project without a single photo, video or illustration." Indeed, in terms of information transfer - all of the above is secondary, the text is what is important. This is how my creation was born - Triumph of typography, shape and color.

The climax,

Only 2 main fonts "Stardom" and "Roboto" were used in the presented project, but the choice was made among 200+ fonts suitable for the author's intentions. The color, all its best combinations have already been collected and displayed for the public, it remains only to carefully look in the right place, namely to turn your attention to exotic birds. You will be surprised how resourceful nature is. Out of the preliminary 100+ gradient options, my choice fell on Crowned Woodnymph.

P.S.

Hope you enjoyed it! Still have questions? Always open to sound discussion and criticism, as well as requests and suggestions.

Look for me here:

Telegram: https://t.me/Vladimir_Punko

Vkontacte: https://vk.com/vladimirpunko

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vladidmirpunko/