Tajana Tadin

Sign Up | Daily UI #001

Tajana Tadin
Tajana Tadin
  • Save
Sign Up | Daily UI #001 chat app chat dating app trend glassmorphism 001 dailyui 001 daily ui mobile app login sign up app ui ios design
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers! 👋

This is my first design for Daily UI Challenge, Sign Up screen for dating application.
I got inspired by the current situation when many felt isolated like behind the glass and by Glassmorphism trend.

I hope you will like this. Press L to show some love. 💜
Thanks!

Illustration is designed by Freepik.

Tajana Tadin
Tajana Tadin

More by Tajana Tadin

View profile
    • Like