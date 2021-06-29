Henry Brentlinger

Smash Burger Food Cart

Henry Brentlinger
Henry Brentlinger
Hire Me
  • Save
Smash Burger Food Cart yes please burger joint fast food beef cheese portland oregon portland future fonts blilmey genty 70s branding 70s logo fun branding fun brand psychedelic trippy restaurant burger cart food cart
Smash Burger Food Cart yes please burger joint fast food beef cheese portland oregon portland future fonts blilmey genty 70s branding 70s logo fun branding fun brand psychedelic trippy restaurant burger cart food cart
Smash Burger Food Cart yes please burger joint fast food beef cheese portland oregon portland future fonts blilmey genty 70s branding 70s logo fun branding fun brand psychedelic trippy restaurant burger cart food cart
Smash Burger Food Cart yes please burger joint fast food beef cheese portland oregon portland future fonts blilmey genty 70s branding 70s logo fun branding fun brand psychedelic trippy restaurant burger cart food cart
Download color palette
  1. yesplease-01.jpg
  2. yesplease-02.jpg
  3. yesplease-03.jpg
  4. yesplease-04.jpg

Yes Please Smash Burger approached me looking to create an all-American brand with a psychedelic twist. Though they ultimately decided to move forward with a different brand, this stands as one of my favorite concepts to date.

https://hankmakes.com/yes-please-smash-burger/

Henry Brentlinger
Henry Brentlinger
Let's Make Something Great.
Hire Me

More by Henry Brentlinger

View profile
    • Like