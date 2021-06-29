Santi Medina Fuentes

Donosti Topography´s

Santi Medina Fuentes
Santi Medina Fuentes
  • Save
Donosti Topography´s topography map maps illustrator illustration
Download color palette

As you´ll know, I´m new to illustrator and digital art, so every feature amazed me, and that was one of those moments.
Based on the topography of Donisti, a north city in Spain.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Santi Medina Fuentes
Santi Medina Fuentes

More by Santi Medina Fuentes

View profile
    • Like