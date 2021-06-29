Mark Richert

Monterey Battery UI Concept

Monterey Battery UI Concept product design apple illustration battery monterey interface concept design ux
With the upcoming MacOS Monterey, I tried to reimagine the battery settings UI. The main goal was to illustrate the battery icon. I did the illustration directly in Figma, and I have to say, it worked out well.

I hope you like it. 🤞

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
