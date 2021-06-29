Monterey Battery UI Concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
With the upcoming MacOS Monterey, I tried to reimagine the battery settings UI. The main goal was to illustrate the battery icon. I did the illustration directly in Figma, and I have to say, it worked out well.
I hope you like it. 🤞