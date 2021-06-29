Siva Vignesh

Book Cover Design

Siva Vignesh
Siva Vignesh
  • Save
Book Cover Design photoshop design cover book
Download color palette

Created Book Cover Design Sample (5.5 X 8.5) size. Different type of fonts and adjustment are used to look contrast

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Siva Vignesh
Siva Vignesh

More by Siva Vignesh

View profile
    • Like