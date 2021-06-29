Melissa Flowers
Sprout Social

📱 📺 📻 💬

Melissa Flowers
Sprout Social
Melissa Flowers for Sprout Social
  • Save
📱 📺 📻 💬 radio tv television iphone phone social media social flat minimal illustration
Download color palette

Illustration representing social vs traditional media.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Sprout Social
Sprout Social
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sprout Social

View profile
    • Like