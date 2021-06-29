Siva Vignesh

King KillJoy Orange

Siva Vignesh
Siva Vignesh
  • Save
King KillJoy Orange branding vector illustration design logo
Download color palette

King KillJoy is a music artist. This design look more like a king of music and play a guitar with attitude. Another two variations in color are done.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Siva Vignesh
Siva Vignesh

More by Siva Vignesh

View profile
    • Like