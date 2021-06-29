Spotify Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm really found of dark theme UI and Spotify is one of them. I always wanted to see the combination of a dark UI and glassmorphism. So, I tried and ended making this.
Let me know your reviews in the comments . You can follow me on instagram :
https://www.instagram.com/rishav_clickography/