Spotify Redesign dark ui design spotify ui dewsign spotify explore redesign spotify redesign glassmorphism ui design glassmorphism
I'm really found of dark theme UI and Spotify is one of them. I always wanted to see the combination of a dark UI and glassmorphism. So, I tried and ended making this.
