Abdul Hanan

Pickers Logo

Abdul Hanan
Abdul Hanan
  • Save
Pickers Logo illustration branding graphic design logo
Download color palette

Greetings,
Here's a professional logo for a logistics startup in Oman named Pickers. I hope you will also like this. Are you interested in something similar to this? I am open to new projects. Feel free to communicate with me through my email. Thank you.
Regards,
HananTheArtist
HananTheArtist@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Abdul Hanan
Abdul Hanan

More by Abdul Hanan

View profile
    • Like