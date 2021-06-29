Matthew McElroy

VGK NFT

VGK NFT
For the VGK NFT logo, I wanted to do something a little different from what we normally produce that really felt like something that exists in digital space so I went with a modified Penrose triangle, an impossible shape/ optical illusion that only exists in a 2d space like an NFT, that incorporates the V found in the Golden Knights logo

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
