For the VGK NFT logo, I wanted to do something a little different from what we normally produce that really felt like something that exists in digital space so I went with a modified Penrose triangle, an impossible shape/ optical illusion that only exists in a 2d space like an NFT, that incorporates the V found in the Golden Knights logo